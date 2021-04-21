Forming the worst possible super league & is a split from the NCAA coming?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde debate if a college “Super League” made up of power five schools would ever split off from the NCAA? The guys also form the worst possible league made up of schools from around the country…

Also on the docket…was Alex Smith the most influential college QB of this century? And should you eat your fellow astronaut if you get stranded on Mars?

