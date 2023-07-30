FormerUConnwomen's basketball star Dorka Juhász welcomed back to Connecticut with Minnesota Lynx

Jul. 30—Juhász, a rookie with the Minnesota Lynx, guarded Nelson-Ododa on defense before Nelson-Ododa, in her second year in the league but first with the Connecticut Sun, blocked Juhász not once, but twice.

It was a Husky reunion in Uncasville Sunday as the Lynx defeated the Sun 87-83 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Former UConn great Napheesa Collier was also in attendance on the Minnesota bench. The three-time All-Star sat out Sunday's game and will do the same on Tuesday in the second game of the Minnesota-Connecticut series due to a right ankle injury. On Friday, the Lynx announced Collier will be out for seven to 10 days.

Juhász's welcome-back weekend in Connecticut began Saturday with a playdate before practice with UConn's Jonathan XIV and new puppy Jonathan XV. The three cuddled out on the court as Juhász treated them to snacks. She and Jonathan XIV share a special bond as both were recovering from injuries last season and share the No. 14.

Sunday marked Juhász's first time back playing in Connecticut since beginning her professional career. Prior to this weekend, the last time the Hungarian played at Mohegan Sun Arena was in March when she led UConn to the 2023 Big East Tournament Championship.

The Lynx drafted Juhász No. 16 overall in April's WNBA Draft. She was quick to impress Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and earned a starting spot (due to Natalie Achonwa out on maternity leave).

On Sunday, Juhász was the last of the Lynx's starters to be introduced and the Mohegan Sun crowd roared in applause welcoming her back to Connecticut.

Since Connecticut remains without a true big (star center Brionna Jones is out for the year with an Achilles injury), it was Juhász's job to guard both DeWanna Bonner and Nelson-Ododa.

Juhasz won the opening tip against Bonner, however, Nelson-Ododa didn't go easy on her former teammate.

Nelson-Ododa blocked Juhász not once, but twice in the first half.

In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Juhász caught an offensive rebound and maneuvered her way under the basket for a layup, drawing a foul. She immediately chest-bumped fellow Lynx Jessica Shepard as the basket pushed Minnesota's lead to eight.

The former Husky finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

Connecticut was led by Bonner with 31 points and Alyssa Thomas with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Thomas' triple-double extends her WNBA record to six career regular-season triple-doubles and four this season alone.

The Sun will again host Minnesota Tuesday at 7 p.m.

More UConn-WNBA honors

Former Husky and current Sun starting guard Tiffany Hayes surpassed the 1,000-career rebound benchmark in Sunday's game.