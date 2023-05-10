Formers Raiders TE Foster Moreau signs 3-year deal with Saints after good prognosis on cancer

Great news today for Foster Moreau. The former Raiders tight end discovered Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer during a physical with the New Orleans Saints back in March. His first response, naturally, was to take a step back from football.

Today, however, Moreau surprisingly signed a three-year, $12 million deal with those same Saints after receiving a positive diagnosis.

Quite the comeback in the works: TE Foster Moreau and the #Saints have agreed to terms on a three-year, $12-million deal including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives, agent @JLSports3 told ESPN. Moreau has a positive diagnosis on his Hodgkin’s Lymphoma recovery… pic.twitter.com/W6E3qqOg4f — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 10, 2023

Now Moreau is optimistic he will play this season and continue his NFL career, which is fantastic news.

The LSU alum and New Orleans native gets to play for his home team as well, making this story that much more heartwarming.

As it happens, Moreau will also be joining Derek Carr in New Orleans as the only quarterback with whom he’s played in his career.

The former Raiders’ fourth round pick caught 91 passes for 1107 yards and 12 touchdowns over four seasons with Derek Carr in Oakland and Las Vegas. They now get to pick up where they left off.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire