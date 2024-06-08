Former Cardinals draft pick earns UFL honors

The Arizona Cardinals drafted receiver Hakeem Butler in the fourth round in 2019, one of three receivers they selected that year. The promising player never played a down for the Cardinals and failed to do anything in the NFL.

However, he has found a place in the UFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks

He was named the UFL’s Offensive Player of the Year this week.

The 2024 Offensive Player of the Year is none other than @XFLBattlehawks WR @410Keem 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/V5bxVbEQKt — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 7, 2024

Butler caught 45 passes for a league-leading 652 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. He averaged 14.5 yards per catch for the 7-3 BattleHawks, who play the San Antonio Brahmas this weekend in the XFL Conference Championship.

It is good to see Butler find his place. His NFL career never took off with the Cardinals and he even converted to tight end for a bit to try and find his niche.

Perhaps following this successful season in the UFL, he will be given another shot in the NFL.

