Former Youngstown State LB Alex Howard has committed to Texas A&M

Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko have added a third player from the transfer portal in the form of former Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard, as Elko continues to add quality veteran depth to a defense that has dealt with recent attrition.

While other positions, such as cornerback, deserve the most attention, the Aggies will lose two of their top three linebackers, as star junior Edgerrin Cooper has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, while senior Chris Russell Jr. is out of collegiate eligibility, placing incoming stud sophomore Taurean York as the lone linebacker with proven experience. Immediate help is coming, as Howard announced via X that he has officially committed to Texas A&M for the 2024 season.

Knowing the importance of the position in SEC play, Alex Howard’s three seasons at Youngstown State showed a player who improved year after year, accumulating 142 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one interception, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 38 total games

This season, Howard, who stands at 6’2″and weighs 230 pounds, recorded 76 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and three pass deflections during the 2023 season, earning an All-Missouri Valley Conference honorable mention recognition in the process.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire