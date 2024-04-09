Former York Revolution pitcher becomes 13th player in team history to reach majors

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Former right-handed York Revolution pitcher has returned to the major leagues, marking him the 13th former Revolution player to play in the MLB.

Brett de Geus signed with the Seattle Mariners during the off-season where he played in three outings with Triple-A Tacoma before being called up by Seattle on Monday.

de Geus played one inning for the Mariners in Monday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. de Geus’ appearance made him the 13th former Revolution player to play in the Majors after spending time with York.

de Geus threw 24 pitches during his time on the mound, allowing two hits and one run and striking out one hitter.

de Geus played in 33 games with the Revolution in 2022 after being released by the Arizona Diamondbacks. de Geus spent the 2021 season with the Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers before going back to the minors.

Last season de Geuss played with Spire City of the Atlantic League and then his contract was picked up by the Kansas City Royals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.