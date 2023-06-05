Former New York Jets star D'Brickashaw Ferguson, 39, enrolls in nursing school

Former New York Jets left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson is turning in his football gloves for nursing ones. The three-time Pro Bowler and No. 4 overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft announced on the "NFL Players: Second Acts" podcast that he is enrolling in nursing school this fall.

The 39-year-old began taking classes at a community college to fulfill his prerequisite courses.

Ferguson earned a religious studies degree from the University of Virginia in 2006, the last time he took a science class, and he admitted his confidence was hindered at first. The New York native said that he took classes one at a time, easing his way into the curriculum. He filled his prerequisites and got into multiple nursing schools but did not share which school he enrolled in.

Former New York Jets star D'Brickashaw Ferguson sits courtside at a Brooklyn Nets NBA game in 2016.

"I wanted something that I could offer. Like, yes I play football, but I have this," Ferguson said. "I'm qualified to do this work, and I play football. So, if both of them help or encourage one another, great. But even without football, I can still do my job with excellence, right? That's something we learned as athletes."

Ferguson doesn't know what type of nursing he prefers for a career, but he spoke about his excitement regarding that process, mentioning a nurse practitioner role or a position in urgent care as options.

During his 10-year NFL career, Ferguson played in 160 consecutive games for the Jets and never missed a game in his career. The University of Virginia retired his No. 66, and the Jets included him in their Ring of Honor in 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-New York Jets star D'Brickashaw Ferguson enrolls in nursing school