Former Yellow Jacket transfers to UNC-Charlotte

May 23—THOMASVILLE — After spending his freshman year with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, former Thomas County Central Yellow Jacket Adam Hopkins has transferred to UNC Charlotte.

Hopkins played three games for the Buffs in his freshman season, in which he recorded four total tackles, including three solo tackles. He played primarily on special teams and recorded at least one tackle in all three games he played. Hopkins took the field against USC, Arizona State and Stanford.

There seems to be no ill will between Hopkins and Colorado, with Sanders retweeting a picture of Hopkins in a Charlotte uniform saying, "Good kid!".

Hopkins was a four-star recruit out of high school and has been rated a three-star in the transfer portal by 247 Sports.

UNC Charlotte is a program that many are hoping is on the rise as they are receiving multiple players from the Thomasville and Thomas County school system.

The 49ers have gone 3-9 in each of the last two seasons and will have an extremely tough test in game one of the 2024 season when they take on James Madison, one of the top G5 programs in the country.

Hopkins was on the defensive side of the ball at Colorado, listed as a corner. However, the 49ers could look at moving him back to offense as a receiver.

UNC Charlotte was a fairly run-heavy team in 2023 with 136 more rushing attempts than passing attempts. They also had a team total completion percentage of 56.71% and only seven passing touchdowns. Slotting Hopkins in with the receiving core would add a serious weapon for the 49ers passing attack to, hopefully, allow for a more balanced and dynamic offense.