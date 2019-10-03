Joe Girardi said any job in the MLB is going to interest him amid links to the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres.

Former New York Yankees manager Girardi is a rumoured candidate for at least two vacancies in the league following his sacking the by storied franchise in 2017.

Girardi, who won 910 games and a World Series in 10 years with the Yankees, has been linked to the Cubs and Padres following the exits of Joe Maddon and Andy Green.

The New York Mets could also be an option for Girardi if Mickey Callaway is moved on.

"When you look at managing in Major League Baseball, there are only so many jobs," Girardi told 670 The Score. "So obviously anything that comes across your desk, you're going to be very interested in. You can't just go to another city and say, 'I'm going to be an orthopaedic surgeon here'. You can't do anything like that.

"So, there's 30 jobs. Obviously, there's 10 teams in the playoffs, so those jobs probably aren't open. You start to look at the other jobs available and obviously I have a lot of ties to Chicago. Any job out there is going to interest me, because I would like to manage again."

But the Cubs opening would seem to hold particular interest for Girardi. The Peoria, Illinois, native was drafted by the Cubs and played seven seasons for them as a catcher. He was also interviewed for the team's managerial openings in 2006 and 2013.

Girardi refused to say whether he has an interview scheduled with the Cubs, who fired Maddon on Sunday after five seasons.

"I've made it known that I would like to manage again, so you kind of wait and see what happens in this process," Girardi said. "There's a lot of jobs open [six], more than I remember in the past and there could be some more. So we'll see what happens."

Girardi also praised the Cubs' approach, saying, "There are a lot of pieces in place there."