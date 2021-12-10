Former Yankees CC Sabathia, Jeff Nelson among those tired of Clint Frazier: ‘If I see another story I’m gonna punch somebody in the f--king face’

It doesn’t look like Clint Frazier is going to be welcomed back to Old Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium, because the old timers aren’t very happy with the controversial former Yankee outfielder. First CC Sabathia went off on the flamboyant Frazier on his podcast and then former Yankees reliever Jeff Nelson chimed in on Twitter.

Frazier, the former first-round pick who was released by the Yankees last month, got the conversation going on Twitter. After signing a major league deal with the Cubs, Frazier tweeted how excited he was to wear a different set of iconic pinstripes. If that was too subtle, he added a shot at the Yankee policy on facial hair.

“First off, these uniforms are soooo sick! i’m so excited to join the @Cubs — one of the biggest reasons I chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. I’ll be just as electric for you guys too. here’s to leaving my razor at home,” Frazier wrote on Twitter.

That caused an immediate backlash by Yankees fans, including at least one back and forth. A fan responded he was so glad that Frazier was no longer a Yankee.

Frazier shot back : “So am I,” along with four “rolling on the floor laughing” emojis.

Nelson, a four-time World Series champion with the Bombers, decided to give the 27-year-old Frazier some friendly advice.

“Here is something for you. You can talk the talk but, you have not walked the walk. Love the confidence but, you have to do something on the field,” Nelson wrote.

That was much kinder than Frazier’s former teammate, Sabathia.

“If I see another Clint Frazier story I’m gonna punch somebody in the f—king face,” Sabathia said. “S—t is ridiculous. That kid played 15 games in the f—king big leagues. Get the f—k out of here with all these stupid a— f—king stories,” the Cy Young winner said on his podcast R2C2.

Frazier’s comment about the razor was obviously a shot at the Yankees’ facial hair policy, prohibiting players’ hair to extend past the collar or facial hair that extends past the top lip. It’s also an acknowledgment of the bad start he had with the Yankees. Frazier showed up for spring training in 2017 with long-ish hair, which annoyed the front office and some in the clubhouse. Reportedly, Sabathia was one of the veterans who was annoyed by Frazier’s flippant disregard for the rules.

Unlike Sabathia and Nelson, it’s unlikely Frazier’s parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Yankees would warrant a return for Old Timers Day.

After arriving in the 2016 trade that sent Andrew Miller to Cleveland, Frazier was always about potential. He was limited by injuries — including a concussion in spring 2018 that had lingering effects for years.

He finally seemed to put his “legendary bat speed” together at the big league level in 2020. Frazier came out of that season having won the starting left field job going into last season.

Frazier, 27, was the key piece in the return for Andrew Miller in a 2016 trade with Cleveland. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 draft — whom Yankees GM Brian Cashman hailed for his “legendary” bat speed — did not play after June 30 because of health issues related to dizziness.

That set up months of medical tests and therapy attempts. Frazier was on track to play a rehab game in the minors in August but pulled himself out after not feeling “right.”

It was not just injuries that cut Frazier’s playing time this year. He slashed just .186/.317/.317 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 183 at-bats. He wound up sharing playing time with Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar before he went on the injured list.

Known for his love of sneakers and bringing personality to his cleats as well as an active social media presence, Frazier rubbed some in the organization steeped in tradition the wrong way. He was also embraced by many fans who liked seeing the personality on display.

Despite the controversy and flamboyant presence, the bottom line for the Yankees was that Frazier’s proven to be a career .249/.327/.434 hitter in 707 at bats in the majors. They had to admit they made a mistake and did not tender him a contract, therefore making him a free agent.