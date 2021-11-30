Former Yankee Clint Frazier closing in on Cubs deal: reports

Clint Frazier swing follow-through pinstripes

A week after his release from the Yankees, it appears Clint Frazier has his new home in MLB.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Chicago Cubs are "closing in" on a one-year major league pact with Frazier.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment on Nov. 19 with the deadline approaching for all MLB teams to add certain minor leaguers they want to protect to their 40-man rosters ahead of December’s Rule 5 draft.

Frazier must pass a physical for the deal to be complete. He played 66 games this past season before he was sidelined with what was initially diagnosed as vertigo, which caused him to miss the rest of the year.

Frazier hit just .186 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 66 games during the 2021 season.