Former XXX Pornstar Mia Khalifa Has This to Say to Watford After They Suffer a Humiliating 8–0 Defeat Against Manchester City

Pornstar-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa has made a snide remark at Premier League side Watford FC after their humiliating defeat at the hands of Manchester City FC. Interestingly, Mia is a self-confessed ardent fan of West Ham United FC. But what did the Beirut-born exactly say? Well, after Watford received an 8-0 drubbing by Man City, former XXX star Mia joked how The Hornets need her back!

After Watford's disastrous outing against Manchester City, Mia immediately took to Twitter to express her concern. She wrote, "Damn, @WatfordFC, y'all need me back?" along with her picture in Watford's famous yellow jersey. In fact, this photo was taken during the former adult star's visit to the Watford club's dressing room. But here's why Mia thinks herself to be lucky for Watford. Mia Khalifa's Journey to Porn: From Family Drama to Her First XXX Film, How the Former Adult Actor Became the Star She Is.

Mia Khalifa's Tweet For Watford Post Their Defeat Against Arsenal

Mia had attended Watford's match against Arsenal in Week 5 of English Premier League 2019-20. In the home game, Watford had made a dramatic comeback from being 0-2 down against The Gunners. The match ended with 2-2 draw. Now bad, Watford. She had even posted a picture on Instagram in Watford jersey from their locker room. Though this act had upset her few fans, who questioned her loyalty towards West Ham.

Mia Khalifa in Watford Locker Room

Nevertheless, Khalifa who admitted being a fan of West Ham in 2018 should be happy with the side's brilliant performance against Manchester United. West Ham defeated Man United 2-0 on Sunday courtesy Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell's goals. As for Mia's love for West Ham is concerned, it is because of the film Green Street. She was quoted saying, "I watched Green Street hooligans when I was young and ever since then, I've loved West Ham." Well, we hope she remains loyal to her side.