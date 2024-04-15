Former Wyoming standout running back to transfer from Western Michigan football

Wyoming graduate and standout running back C.J. Hester has announced he is transferring out of the Western Michigan University football program after one season with the Broncos.

Hester, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, posted on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. He said, in part “I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates who have helped me in the past year. I will forever be grateful for helping me try to teach my goals.”

Hester played eight games as a freshman in 2023 for the Broncos, who finished 4-8. He scored two touchdowns, one each against Mid-American Conference foes Toledo and Eastern Michigan. He set career highs of eight carries and 47 yards at SEC foe Mississippi State. Against the Miami RedHawks, he had three carries for 15 yards.

C.J. Hester was a Mr. Football finalist in 2022.

As a Wyoming senior in 2022, Hester was the Ohio Division IV Player of the Year and a finalist for Mr. Football after rushing for 3,178 yards and 49 touchdowns that season. He finished with over 6,000 career rushing yards.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Former Wyoming star running back enters transfer portal