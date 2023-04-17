Former Wyoming offensive lineman offered by Tennessee

Former Wyoming offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon has received a scholarship offer from Tennessee.

“After a great talk with Glen Elarbee, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Pregnon announced on social media.

The 6-foot-6, 318-pound guard played at Wyoming from 2020-22.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 15.

Pregnon came to Wyoming from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, Colorado.

Since announcing intentions to transfer, Pregnon has received scholarship offers from the Vols, Arizona, Purdue, Minnesota, Illinois, Oregon, Indiana, UCLA, Ole Miss, Colorado, Washington State, Kentucky, Auburn, Arizona State, Charlotte, Penn State and Miami.

