Former WWE Champion Spotted Backstage At ‘Raw’ (Potential Spoilers)

Bray Wyatt pointing at Roman Reigns in a WWE ring.

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE TV since his former tag team partner, Matt Hardy, was forced to step away from his in-ring duties due to nagging injuries. This past Saturday at Starrcade, as reported by the Inquisitr, Wyatt made his surprise return to the WWE — but his appearance didn’t make the televised portion of the event. This left fans to wonder whether the return was just a one time thing for the local crowd, or if he was indeed coming back to television.

It appears that it might be the latter case, as PWinsider.com is reporting that Wyatt has been spotted backstage at Monday Night Raw in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Fiserv Forum.

Click here to continue and read more...