Former WSU wing Kymany Houinsou commits to Loyola Chicago, per report

Apr. 29—PULLMAN — Washington State's basketball team from last season is nearly done scattering across the country.

The latest development comes from former WSU wing Kymany Houinsou, who has committed to Loyola Chicago, according to a report from ESPN.

Houinsou, a native of France, averaged 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20 minutes per game last season. He logged 10 starts, providing WSU with sturdy defense and reliable finishing, particularly toward the end of the regular season and in the NCAA Tournament, the Cougs' first in 16 years.

Much of Houinsou's value came in his versatility, starting at point guard early in the season when injuries opened a need. For the year, he shot 43.5% from the floor, and his offensive rebound rate of 7.5% in conference play ranked 16th in the Pac-12.

Last season, Loyola went 23-10, including 15-3 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. The Ramblers' season ended with a loss to Bradley in the first round of the NIT.

The departure of the 6-foot-5 Houinsou, who entered the transfer portal in late March, marks the seventh former Cougar to find a new home this off-season. The list also includes guard Myles Rice (Indiana), wing Andrej Jakimovski (Colorado), centers Oscar Cluff (South Dakota State) and Rueben Chinyelu (Florida) and guards Jabe Mullins (Montana State) and Dylan Darling (Idaho State).

Cougars in the portal include rising senior wing Jaylen Wells (who is also entering the NBA draft), guard Joseph Yesufu and forwards Spencer Mahoney, AJ LeBeau and AJ Rohosy.

New WSU coach David Riley has begun to plug some of those gaps, securing commitments from sophomore wing LeJuan Watts and senior centers Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup, all from his former squad, Eastern Washington. Last week, Riley also landed a commitment from Lapwai High standout guard Kase Wynott, who was previously committed to Utah State until former coach Danny Sprinkle bolted for Washington.

Riley and the Cougs also have offers out to two former EWU Eagles, guard Cedric Coward and wing Casey Jones, both of whom are in the transfer portal.