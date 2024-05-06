Former WSU star Kyle Manzardo called up to big leagues as Guardians player goes to IL

May 5—PULLMAN — At least for the next 10 days, Kyle Manzardo is headed to the big leagues in Cleveland.

The former Washington State first baseman is receiving a call-up to the Cleveland Guardians, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel, replacing Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan, who is headed to the 10-day injured list.

Manzardo, a native of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, played three seasons at WSU from 2019-2021. He spent the beginning of this season playing for the Columbus Clippers, the Guardians' AAA club, hitting .303 with 10 doubles, 9 home runs and 20 RBI.

A second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, Manzardo was traded to the Guardians' organization just before the trade deadline last season. At that time, he was injured, but he returned and finished the year with Columbus.

At WSU, Manzardo was named to the All-America first team by Collegiate Baseball in 2021, the Cougars' first first-team selection since pitcher Aaron Sele in 1990. That year, Manzardo slashed .366/.437/.640, mashing 11 home runs and 60 RBI as the Cougs secured their highest draft pick since 1991.

Manzardo, named to the All-Pac-12 Conference team after the 2021 season, broke out in 2022 with Class A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery. Combined, he hit .327 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 81 RBI across 93 games. At those two stops, he combined for a slash line of .327/.426/.617.

A former Lake City High standout in Coeur d'Alene, Manzardo was coached in high school by his father, Paul. He resigned in December 2022 to care for his wife and Kyle's mother, Windy, who is awaiting a heart transplant due to a rare disease called sarcoidosis.