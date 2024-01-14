Former WSU QB Cam Ward commits to Miami, reversing course from NFL draft decision

Jan. 13—PULLMAN — Cam Ward had a change of heart.

The former Washington State quarterback announced Saturday that he's committing to Miami, reversing course from his decision to enter the NFL draft, which he announced on New Year's Day.

Ward took a visit to Miami in mid-December, stopping by Miami Beach restaurant Prime 112, where he spent time with rapper Rick Ross, a Miami native.

Ward entered the transfer portal in December, moving on after two seasons at WSU, where he completed 67% of his passes for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, finishing fourth nationwide in regular-season yardage last season.

Fox Sports analyst and former Washington quarterback Brock Huard reported that Ward would receive seven-figure offers in the portal. If Ward remained in the draft, he figured to be a late-round pick or go undrafted, according to ESPN and other draft projections.

He finished his WSU career with 6,963 passing yards (eighth in program history), 48 touchdowns (tied for seventh) and 16 interceptions.