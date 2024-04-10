Former WSU guard, Central Valley star Dylan Darling transfers to Idaho State

Apr. 9—PULLMAN — Dylan Darling, the former Central Valley High basketball star, is on the move.

The former Washington State guard has transferred to Idaho State, he announced on social media Tuesday, ending his two-year stint with the Cougars. Before last season, he suffered an injury that prevented him from seeing the court.

As a true freshman at WSU, Darling started four of 25 games, recording his career high in points with six and a career high in minutes with 28. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game that season.

Idaho State provided Darling, the son of former WSU linebacker great James Darling, with one of three offers he received out of high school, in addition to WSU and Division II Seattle Pacific.

He joins an ISU team that went 14-20 last season. Under head coach Ryan Looney, a Spokane native, the Bengals have not had a winning season since 2020-21.