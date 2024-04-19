Former WSU center Rueben Chinyelu transfers to Florida, school announces

Apr. 18—PULLMAN — Rueben Chinyelu is following a former coach to the south.

The former Washington State center is transferring to Florida, the Gators' program announced Thursday, becoming the fourth former Cougar to find a new home this offseason.

WSU landed the 6-foot-11 Chinyelu — who averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 35 games with 12 starts as a true freshman — in large part thanks to recruiting work by former assistant coach John Andrzejek, who left for the same job at Florida last summer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rueben into our basketball family here at Florida," UF coach Todd Golden said via release. "He is an ultra-talented young man who fits into the culture of our program seamlessly. He has fantastic tools on both the offensive and defensive end, and we expect him to make a big jump across the board as he enters his second collegiate season."

A native of Enugu Agidi, Nigeria, Chinyelu became WSU's all-time freshman blocks leader last season. He provided rim protection and physical defense, scoring a career-high 12 points in a road win over then-No. 4 Arizona in late February. He combined for five points in WSU's two NCAA Tournament games in late March.

Chinyelu was also courted by Gonzaga, Mississippi State, UCLA, Kentucky, Georgia, Kansas State and Memphis, according to Joe Tipton of On 3 Sports.

Chinyelu, one of 10 Cougars to hit the portal , is the fourth to find a new home. Guard Myles Rice transferred to Indiana, center Oscar Cluff committed to South Dakota State and guard Dylan Darling landed at Idaho State.