Former WSU center Oscar Cluff announces he's transferring to South Dakota State

Apr. 16—PULLMAN — Oscar Cluff has found a third college home.

The former Washington State center, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, shared on social media Tuesday that he is transferring to South Dakota State.

Cluff, an Australia native who transferred from Cochise (Arizona) College ahead of last season, averaged 7.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 20 minutes last year. His minutes came and went, especially toward the end of WSU's NCAA Tournament season, but he provided a steady hand with his interior scoring.

Cluff recorded his best game on Jan. 4, posting 20 points in a win over Oregon State, but he combined for just 28 minutes in WSU's two NCAA Tournament games.

Cluff started 23 of 35 games last season, swapping out with freshman center Rueben Chinyelu, who has also since hit the portal.

South Dakota State made the NCAA Tournament last season as a No. 15 seed, falling in the first round to second-seeded Iowa State, which went on to eliminate WSU in the Round of 32.

He is the third former Cougar to find a home out of the portal. Star guard Myles Rice transferred to Indiana over the weekend, and reserve Dylan Darling landed at Idaho State last week.

New Washington State head coach David Riley, who took over for Stanford-bound Kyle Smith, will have to find a replacement for Cluff.