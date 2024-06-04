Former WSU AD Boatright finalist for Alabama high school sports

MOBILE, ALA. (KSNW) — Former Wichita State University Athletic Director Darron Boatright has been named a finalist for a position in Alabama.

The university fired Boatright in May 2022 following a Shocker Men’s Basketball season that saw the team win just 15 of 28 games and a public campaign by fans to remove him. There were also complaints that Boatright wasn’t doing enough to secure NIL deals for Shocker athletes.

Riverfest fireworks rescheduled for Wednesday

The university had already extended his contract through June 2024 before the decision was made to fire him. Kevin Saal was named the new WSU AD weeks after Boatright was terminated.

Our sister station, News 5 WKRG, reports that Boatright is now the finalist for the position of executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. News 5 says a decision will be made later this week.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.