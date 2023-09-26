Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton confirmed as first Dancing on Ice 2024 contestant

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE is the first celebrity to be confirmed as taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024.

The sportsman, who was recently the focus of a major Sky documentary about his career and troubled life, confirmed the news on This Morning on Tuesday.

Revealing the news, Hatton said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink.

“I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!"

He continued: “It was well documented that I struggled when I retired from boxing amongst a few other things and I’m trying to do my bit for mental health. When I retired I was sat there with nothing to do and my world fell apart a little bit. It’s all about keeping busy and doing things that are positive and new adventures!"

Hatton, who has two daughters and a son, said his children found his participation in the show: “Absolutely hilarious".

Hatton, who is originally from Stockport, began his illustrious boxing career in 1997 and competed until 2012. He has held multiple world championships in the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions, and since retirement has worked as a boxing promoter.

He is widely considered as one of the best British boxers of all time.

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024 with a new cast.

Twelve new celebrities - including Hatton - will compete to be crowned king or queen of the ice.

A number of names have already been linked to the series - including Brookside and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.

A source told The Sun: "Claire is going to be the first big name to be unveiled for Dancing On Ice. She is a really talented performer and is pretty decent on the ice already."

Former contestants have included Strictly star Brendan Cole, actor Joe Swash, singer Suzanne Shaw and gymnast Beth Tweddle.

ITV is yet to confirm who will become the new co-host of Dancing on Ice. Philip Schofield stepped down from the co-hosting role alongside alongside Holly Willoughby earlier this year following his ITV This Morning scandal.

Favourites to step into the role include Stephen Mulhern, Christine Lampard and Joel Dommett.