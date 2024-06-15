Former Wolves goalkeeper Sarkic dies aged 26

[Getty Images]

Former Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26.

Sarkic signed from Aston Villa in July 2020 and left to join Millwall last summer.

During his time at Molineux, he represented the under-21s as well as the first-team, making three senior appearances during the 2022-23 season.

He also made several appearances between the sticks in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs, said: "The news has come as a massive shock to all of us. It is unbelievably heartbreaking and everyone at Wolves is devastated to hear of Mati’s passing.

"He was a wonderful goalkeeper, but as a person – first and foremost – he was loved by everyone. Mati was such a popular guy around the club and always had a smile on his face. He worked hard, and he was so personable, so polite and friendly to every member of staff at Compton.

"For everybody who knew him really well, it is such sad news to hear and it is hard to accept that he is no longer with us."