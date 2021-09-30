Former Wolverines players predict score of Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Michigan football’s biggest test of the season is nearly upon us as the Wolverines travel to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday to see if it can beat Wisconsin in Madison for the first time since 2001.
The Badgers are reeling, having lost to Penn State and Notre Dame with the sole win of the season coming against Eastern Michigan. While there seems to be a sentiment that the Wolverines have lost a step after an abysmal offensive outing in Week 4, Michigan has dominated seven of the eight halves of football it’s played thus far.
So what will happen when the maize and blue take the field in Camp Randall on Saturday?
WolverinesWire polled some recent former Michigan players to see what they predict. Naturally, they’re all pulling for their alma mater, but here is what they anticipate seeing on the scoreboard once the game concludes in Madison.
Score prediction: “35-7” (Michigan)
QB Wilton Speight
Score prediction: “38-13 good guys”
FB Khalid Hill
Score prediction: “21-7 Michigan”
QB Shea Patterson
Score prediction: “28-13, we get the dub of course”
LS Andrew Robinson
Score prediction: “24-17 Michigan”
CB Channing Stribling
Score prediction: “I think it will be like 35-7, really wanted to say 100-0, but I will be generous!”
DE Chase Winovich
Score prediction: “69-10 MICHIGAN with the victory”
TE Jake Butt
Score: “20-14 Michigan”
(There will be a full preview of the game on Friday with Jake on the Locked On Wolverines Podcast and a thorough breakdown early in the week right here on WolverinesWire.)
