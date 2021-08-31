Former Wolverines’ assistant Al Ades discusses his time with Joe Milton at Michigan

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced Joe Milton III as Tennessee’s starting quarterback for its season-opening contest against Bowling Green Sept. 2.

Milton III transferred to Tennessee from Michigan at the conclusion of the Vols’ spring practices in April.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound Milton III appeared in 14 games for Michigan from 2018-20.

He totaled 1,194 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 156 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Al Ades served on staff in Michigan’s program while Milton III played for the Wolverines.

Ades assisted as a passing game coordinator and as a director of football operations in 2015.

In 2016, he developed Michigan’s football analytics department and was the analytics coordinator. The following season in 2017, Ades moved on the defensive side of the ball as an assistant.

In 2018, Ades continued to run the analytics department and assisted safeties coach Chris Partridge, while serving as a primary assistant to defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Nate Woody served as a defensive analyst in 2019 at Michigan. He was hired as Army’s defensive coordinator in 2020. Ades served as a defensive quality control coach under Woody at Army in 2020.

Following Milton III being named as Tennessee’s starting quarterback, Ades joined the show “Football Two-A-Days” and discussed his time at Michigan with the signal-caller.

Ades discussed his role in analytics within the Wolverines’ football program under Jim Harbaugh, Milton III playing at Michigan and him in Heupel’s offense.

