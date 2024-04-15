Former Wolverine scores on first NHL shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Frank Nazar took little time to make his first impression on Blackhawk fans.

Just three days after his final game as a Wolverine, and one day after the Blackhawks announced he had signed a 3-year entry-level contract, Nazar scored on his first shot in a Chicago uniform.

Facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes in Chicago’s home finale, Nazar scored midway through the first period on Sunday. Teammate Seth Jones was able to feather in a pass to spring Nazar for a breakaway, beating Pyotr Kochetkov stick side to take a 1-0 lead.

After the game, a 4-2 Carolina win, Nazar credited Jones with the setup, saying, “I was able to go in, and I was just kind of shooting for whatever’s open.”

The 20-year-old Mount Clemens native told NBC Sports Chicago that it was a dream come true.

“It was awesome. It’s something you dream of as a little kid and being able to do that in front of a home crowd with tons of my family up in the stands and tons of people I know here,” Nazar said. “It was just really awesome and to get one out of the way and get some confidence for the rest of the game. It was really nice.”

Chicago selected Nazar with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NHL entry draft. He played two seasons with the Wolverines, including one Big Ten Title and two Frozen Four appearances. The Wolverines season ended Thursday night in a 4-0 loss to Boston College in the NCAA national semifinals.

Nazar missed most of his freshman season with an injury but had a strong sophomore year, recording 17 goals and 24 assists.

