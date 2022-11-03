Former WNBA player, current coach Becky Hammon to join ESPN as NBA analyst

Becky Hammon, head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and former assistant coach to Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, will join ESPN as an NBA studio analyst during the 2022-23 season, the company announced Wednesday.

“I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season,” said Hammon. “It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much.”

Hammon was the 2022 WNBA coach of the year and led the Aces to a championship in her first season as head coach this year.. She will contribute to shows including "Get UP," "First Take," "SportsCenter" and "NBA Today."

There is no off season for @BeckyHammon 🙌



Hammon will serve as a studio analyst with @espn for the duration of the @NBA season



Congrats Becky on your continued success 🧡 pic.twitter.com/PNcuEtnz1Z — WNBA (@WNBA) November 2, 2022

OPINION: Hammon's success coaching Aces shows NBA teams what they missed

DON'T MISS OUT: Sign up for sports news and features sent to your Inbox

“Becky is a pioneer in every sense of the word and we know she’ll lend unique insights, based on her wide-ranging experience, to our NBA coverage,” said David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production.

Hammon was a three-time All-American during her time at Colorado State and went on to play for the San Antonio Stars, the New York Liberty and internationally. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time All-WNBA First Team and was honored as one of the top 25 players in WNBA history during the league's 25th anniversary last year.

Story continues

Hammon will make her ESPN debut in December.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

Aces coach Becky Hammon yells from the sideline during Sunday's game against Connecticut.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Becky Hammon to join ESPN as NBA analyst, remains coach of WNBA's Aces