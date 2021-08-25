Former Wizards All-Star John Wall attends Mystics game against LA Sparks

John Wall returns to DC to catch Mystics-Sparks courtside originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Though based in another market these days, John Wall continued his long summer tradition of showing support for the Washington Mystics.

Wall was seen courtside of the Mystics' Tuesday night game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast D.C.

Despite the manner in which Wall was traded to Houston, from the mixed public messaging between himself and general manager Tommy Sheppard to the situation he was adopting in Houston with disgruntled wantaway James Harden, the Wizards No. 1 overall pick in 2010 continues to support the District's WNBA franchise.

Wall has been an ardent supporter of the Mystics franchise throughout his decade playing in D.C., particularly during their successful run to the 2019 WNBA championship. Wall wasn't going to let playing a time zone away in the Western Conference stop him from cheering on his favorite hoopers in the women's game.

Wall's support comes at a crucial juncture for the Mystics, who in 10th place are looking to climb two spots with 10 games remaining to make the postseason. Boosted by Elena Delle Donne's second straight appearance after a 23-month absence, but hampered by news that Emma Meeseman won't be suiting up this season, the Mystics will surely welcome any good luck charms they can find.