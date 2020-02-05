Former Wizards Kelly Oubre Jr. and Markieff Morris drawing major trade interest before deadline

We're less than 24 hours away from Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, and while we wait to see whether the Wizards will make a move, former members of the team could find themselves on new teams by the end of the week.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Suns are fielding trade calls on Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Wizards before he was traded to Phoenix in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

The 24-year-old wing is having a career year on his new team, averaging 18.5 points and 6.7 rebounds on 44.9 percent shooting. It's unclear why the Suns are looking to trade Oubre, having just signed him to a two-year contract.

Another former Wizard could be on the move as well. The Pistons have received calls from multiple teams for Markieff Morris, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. The Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Sixers, Celtics and Rockets are among the teams vying for Morris' services.

Morris spent three-and-half seasons in Washington as well and contributed to the best Wizards team in recent memory in 2016-17. He was traded to the Thunder during last season and signed with the Pistons in free agency. This year, Morris is averaging 11 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

Whichever contender can convince Detroit to part with Morris will get a hard-nosed, versatile forward who can defend and knock down shots from the perimeter.

Not to be forgotten on the list of former Wizards players on the move this deadline season, Nene was recently traded by the Rockets to Atlanta as a part of the massive Clint Capela trade.

The previous front office regime traded both of these players away, much to the dismay of Wizards fans. The Wizards aren't linked to either player at the moment, though much can change before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

