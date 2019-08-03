Former Wizard Sam Dekker signs contract to play overseas

Former Wizards' forward Sam Dekker has reportedly set his course on his next destination in his professional basketball career.

The unrestricted free agent is close to an agreement with Russian powerhouse Lokomotiv Kuban, as first reported by Sportando's Emiliano Carchia.

First, Ron Baker. Now, Sam Dekker is off to Russia for his next basketball stop. https://t.co/Gx6gsSKKKX — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) August 3, 2019

In 38 games last season for the Wizards, Dekker averaged 6.1 PPG and 3.0 RPG in 16.3 MPG after being acquired in a three-team trade on Dec. 7 that sent forward Jason Smith to Milwaukee and a future second-round pick to Cleveland.

After not gauging enough interest on the free agent market, the former Wisconsin Badgers star will head across the pond.

Lokomotiv Kuban featured former NBA players Dorell Wright, JaJuan Johnson, and Isaiah Whitehead last season.

