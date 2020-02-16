Former Wizard Marcin Gortat announces retirement

Long-time NBA veteran, and former Wizard, Marcin Gortat is retiring from the NBA, the center announced in a video via the Polish news station TVP.

At 35-years old, the big man had been out of the league this season following spending 2018-19 with the Los Angeles Clippers. In the video, Gortat mentioned that he gave himself the year off to weigh his options, and he now realizes it is the right time to hang it up.

A 12-year career, the "Polish Hammer" was a consistent and reliable force down low for the four teams he played for. Some of his best years came in D.C. with the Wizards. In five seasons with Washington from 2013-18, Gortat averaged at least 10 points in four seasons and played in at least 75 games in all five campaigns.

His time with the Wizards also included three trips to the postseason. Gortat was traded to the Clippers for Austin Rivers following the 2018 season and was waived in February of 2019.

An intense competitor, some NBA players have already begun to share their appreciation for Gortat, and more are sure to chime in.

Appreciate u brother !! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thx u for amazing video. 👍🏼👊🏼💪🏼✅ — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) February 16, 2020

