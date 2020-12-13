Former Wizard Kelly Oubre Jr. ‘Naruto’ ran onto court for preseason game
Small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took the court for the Golden State Warriors’ preseason game against the Denver Nuggets in his first contest since being traded twice this past offseason.
Oubre, who never shied away from having a good time on the court dating back to his time with the Wizards, made an early impression with his entrance into Chase Center during warm-ups.
Kelly Oubre really Naruto ran onto the court 😭 pic.twitter.com/itHu8G9fXT
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2020
Yes, that’s Oubre “Naruto” running onto the court, speeding past teammate Steph Curry with his head down and arms spread out behind him. He rode that energy into the game, starting the contest and stuffing the stat sheet with 10 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 22 minutes.
The Warriors won 107-105, getting their preseason slate off to a strong start with six Golden State players scoring in the double digits.