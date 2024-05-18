Former Wisconsin WR transfer commits to Eastern Michigan

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen committed to Eastern Michigan on Friday.

Allen played with the Badgers from 2021-22. He departed the program in June of 2023, though did not immediately find a D-1 home and has since played at Butler Community College.

His collegiate path has been a rollercoaster, to say the least. The former three-star recruit flipped to Wisconsin during the class of 2021 recruiting cycle after originally pledging to Michigan. He was 247Sports’ No. 53 wide receiver in the class and No. 15 recruit from his home state of Ohio.

The wide receiver then played two years for the Badgers, appearing in nine games and recording 10 total receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Allen originally entered the transfer portal after Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in October of 2022. He verbally committed to Minnesota during that time, though walked back that commitment and returned to the Badgers after the season.

Then, as mentioned, he re-entered the portal in June of 2023, has spent the last year at Butler Community College in Clayton, Ohio and now has a D-I home.

Allen joins an Eastern Michigan program that went 6-7 in 2023. The Eagles are ESPN SP+’s No. 119-ranked team entering the 2024 season. Its depth chart lists several veteran receivers, which could make it challenging for Allen to see the field immediately.

