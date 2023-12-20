Former Wisconsin WR reunites with his former quarterback at an SEC power

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike committed to Florida earlier today. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and now reunites with former Badger quarterback Graham Mertz.

Dike and Mertz played together at Wisconsin from 2020-2022, with Mertz transferring to Florida before last season. The two connected for 78 receptions, 1150 yards and eight touchdowns in those three seasons.

The two will look to help turn around a Florida team that went 5-7 in 2023 and missed a bowl game. It will not be an easy feat, however, as the Gators have games against Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State on the schedule.

Wisconsin moves into 2024 with a wide receiver group led by Will Pauling, C.J. Williams and Quincy Burroughs. There will be some heavy lifting required to fill the veteran role left open by Dike’s departure.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire