Former Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus suffers broken collarbone in loss to Minnesota
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former Wisconsin wide receiver and current Detroit Lion was in the midst of a breakout sophomore campaign in the NFL.
Through five games he totaled 15 catches, 204 yards and 2 touchdowns—numbers that were best on the team at the wide receiver position. The former fifth-round pick had already produced his share of highlight plays and was quickly emerging as one of the league’s real contributors at wide receiver.
The former Badger star unfortunately hit a bit of a roadblock Sunday, though, as he suffered a broken collarbone in the Lions loss to the Vikings and may now miss the remainder of the season.
#Lions WR Quintez Cephus suffered a broken collarbone Sunday, source said.
It'll be an extended absence and potentially season-ending for Cephus, who has been a bright spot in Detroit's challenging start.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021
Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.