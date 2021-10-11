Former Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus suffers broken collarbone in loss to Minnesota

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
In this article:
Former Wisconsin wide receiver and current Detroit Lion was in the midst of a breakout sophomore campaign in the NFL.

Through five games he totaled 15 catches, 204 yards and 2 touchdowns—numbers that were best on the team at the wide receiver position. The former fifth-round pick had already produced his share of highlight plays and was quickly emerging as one of the league’s real contributors at wide receiver.

The former Badger star unfortunately hit a bit of a roadblock Sunday, though, as he suffered a broken collarbone in the Lions loss to the Vikings and may now miss the remainder of the season.

