Former Wisconsin WR Kendric Pryor has a new NFL home

Despite an impressive preseason for Kendric Pryor with the Cincinnati Bengals, the former Wisconsin Badger wide receiver did not make the final 53-man roster.

Pryor was offered a practice squad deal with Cincinnati, but just as he was going to sign his new contract the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed him off of waivers.

The rookie’s biggest moment came in the first week of preseason football when he hauled in a miraculous one-handed catch against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite not doing quite enough to land with a loaded Bengals team, Pryor was able to catch the attention of the league and end up on a final roster.

Kendric Pryor and Kwamie Lassiter walked into a room together to sign their practice squad deals and a Bengals employee told Pryor he just got claimed by the Jags. He’s packing up, saying his goodbyes and trying to figure out when his flight is. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) August 31, 2022

