Former Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

Although no current Wisconsin Badgers were named as Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans, former Wisconsin kick returner and wide receiver Aron Cruickshank was named to the second team as a kick returner.

Related: Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Cruickshank transferred to Rutgers after the end of the 2019 season and had an outstanding first season with the Scarlet Knights. In his first season at Rutgers, he had 671 return yards and two kick return touchdowns in addition to his contribution on offense of 239 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

It is always great to see former Badgers doing so well, and it will be exciting to see how Cruickshank develops in his second season with the Scarlet Knights.

Players from 29 schools representing eight conferences comprise @WalterCampFF 2021 Preseason All American teams https://t.co/LAMhwZvtbq pic.twitter.com/zD9wppkMeT — Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) June 17, 2021

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.