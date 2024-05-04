Former Wisconsin women’s hockey staple transfers to Big Ten rival

Former Wisconsin women’s hockey forward Maddi Wheeler committed to Ohio State via the transfer portal on Thursday.

Entering her fifth year of collegiate eligibility, Wheeler elected to enter the transfer portal last week for a change of scenery. The Erinsville, Ontario native appeared in 137 contests during her four-year tenure in Madison.

During her senior campaign, Wheeler notched 10 goals and 14 assists in 39 games played. In her four seasons with the Badgers, Wheeler was a key piece for both the 2021 and 2023 title teams.

Wheeler scored her first goal at Ohio State on Nov. 28, 2020 and recorded four total points in 20 games during her freshman campaign. Over the next three seasons, she registered a combined 78 points and 31 goals in 117 games for UW.

Wheeler was the third Badger to enter the transfer portal alongside goaltender Jane Gervais and defender Sophie Helgeson, both of whom entered the portal in March following UW’s final contest. Wheeler is the only former Badger to publicly share her decision for 2024-25.

