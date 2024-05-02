Former Wisconsin women’s basketball forward transfers to North Dakota State

Former Wisconsin forward Sacia Vanderpool announced her commitment to North Dakota State on April 25 via social media.

After three years in Madison and two seasons representing the Badgers, Vanderpool elected to enter the transfer portal in March alongside teammate Tessa Towers for a change in scenery. The Byron, Minnesota native appeared in just six total contests during her tenure in Madison.

Towers made her collegiate debut and scored her first basket on Nov. 16, 2022 against Bradley. She appeared in four games in 2022-23 and even started against Michigan State on March 3, 2024.

At Byron High School, Vanderpool accounted for 16.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game during her 2020-2021 campaign for the Tigers. She earned all-conference nods as a junior and senior and was an honorable mention all-state during her final year in high school.

During her junior year, Vanderpool averaged 15.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game off a 55% mark from the field, 44% split from 3-point range and 80% clip from the free-throw line.

She is one of three Badgers to have entered the portal this offseason. Former UW guard Sania Copeland recently joined Kansas’ women’s basketball program, and center Tessa Towers recently announced her commitment to Ball State.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire