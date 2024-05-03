Former Wisconsin women’s basketball forward transfers to Nevada

Former Wisconsin forward Imbie Jones announced her commitment to the University of Nevada’s basketball program on Wednesday via social media.

After one season in Madison representing the Badgers, Jones elected to enter the transfer portal on April 18 for a change of scenery. The Seattle, Washington native appeared in 15 contests during her tenure at UW.

Jones made her collegiate debut on Nov. 7, 2023 against Milwaukee and logged her first basket in January against Iowa. She reached the hardwood for 38 total minutes in 2023-24 and played a season-high seven minutes in Wisconsin’s WNIT match against Illinois State in March.

ESPN ranked Jones as a three-star recruit and No. 147 player in the nation coming out of Garfield High School. During her senior year, she earned First Team All-Metro League nods and was a Metro League champion.

She also punctuated her high school tenure year by leading Garfield to a perfect 20-0 overall mark in 2022 and the Washington State championship.

She is the fourth Badger to find a new home in the transfer portal this offseason. Former UW guard Sania Copeland recently joined Kansas’ women’s basketball program, center Tessa Towers announced her commitment to Ball State and Sacia Vadnerpool signed with North Dakota State.

