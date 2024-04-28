Former Wisconsin wide receiver gets second chance with Bills

Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus and the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement on a contract. Cephus missed the entirety of the 2023 NFL season serving a suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The wide receiver was caught gambling on NFL action and received a rather significant penalty as a result. He was reinstated by the league last week and will now look to turn over a new leaf in Buffalo.

Cephus was selected by the Lions in the fifth round (166th overall) of 2020 NFL Draft, reeling in 20 receptions for 349 yards and two scores in his rookie campaign. In total, he finished his Lions career with 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns over three campaigns in Detroit before being suspended and released ahead of the 2023 season.

With Stefon Diggs no longer in Buffalo, the Bills selected Keon Coleman (Florida State) in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Unlike Coleman, Cephus will likely have to compete to make the roster.

Former Lions WR Quintez Cephus, who was reinstated last week after being suspended all of last season for violating the league’s gambling policy, has reached agreement with the Buffalo Bills, per his agents @_SportsTrust. pic.twitter.com/g6qNpxVe2M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire