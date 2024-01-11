Former Wisconsin volleyball player Sydney Reed will continue career in Big 12

Wisconsin setter MJ Hammill (6) dives for the save as libero Sydney Reed (0) dives to return during the second set of their scrimmage match against Marquette on Friday March 31, 2023 at Oconomowoc High School in Oconomowoc, Wis.

MADISON – Sydney Reed, who spent the past three seasons as a defensive specialist and server for the Wisconsin volleyball team, now calls Morgantown home.

This week the graduate transfer announced her intention to play for West Virginia, where she will be part of Jen Greeny's rebuild of the Mountaineers program. Greeny was hired as the program’s coach in December after 13 seasons at Washington State, where she led the Cougars to at least 20 victories each of the past three seasons.

Reed, the Gatorade state player of the year in Virginia in 2019-20, came to UW after one season at North Carolina. She has one year of eligibility left.

Reed played a reserve role for Wisconsin during her three years in the program. She played in 12 matches. Seven of those matches came this past season when she recorded three aces and three digs.

Reed is the second former Badger to make a commitment. Ella Wrobel, a redshirt sophomore, announced her transfer to Ohio State last month.

Meanwhile, UW added a setter out of the transfer portal last week: Carly Anderson, a graduate transfer from Montana.

