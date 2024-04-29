Former Wisconsin tight end signs with Miami Dolphins as undrafted free agent

Former Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft.

Rucci was primarily a blocking tight end during his time at Wisconsin. The veteran carved out a role on the field thanks to his terrific fit in the old Paul Chryst offensive scheme.

Wisconsin’s move to an air raid offensive under Phil Longo all but eliminated the blocking tight end, which forced Rucci into more of a receiving role. He totaled 11 catches for 125 yards during the 2023 season in a tight end room that struggled to produce consistently.

Related: Which Wisconsin Badgers will be selected in the 2025 NFL draft?

Rucci now signs with a Dolphins team that is high-flying thanks to the offensive scheme of head coach Mike McDaniel. Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lead that attack, but the team also employs former Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold. Rucci could push to make the roster in a similar blocking-first role.

Rucci is one of several former Badgers to sign after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft — that after only three were selected during the event.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire