Former Wisconsin TE takes coaching job with Michigan State

The coaching carousel is churning in college football. One of the most notable openings, and subsequent movements, was that at Michigan State. The job opened after Mel Tucker’s departure and was finally filled two weeks ago by former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

Smith had a ton of success at Oregon State, highlighted by a 10-3 2022 campaign. With that success and his move to East Lansing, much of his old coaching staff followed.

One of those players actually played at Wisconsin: new Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak.

Wozniak played at Wisconsin from 2009-2013, recording 15 total catches for 127 yards and four touchdowns. He then entered the coaching profession at Oregon State as a graduate assistant from 2015-2017. He was named the tight end coach there in 2019, and now has risen to hold the same position for a high-profile Big Ten program.

Welcome to East Lansing, @CoachWozniakTE! Brian Wozniak joins Michigan State as Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator after spending the past 9 seasons with Oregon State. Wozniak has coached multiple NFL Draft picks, including Luke Musgrave for the Green Bay Packers.#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/b65lm4EpE8 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 7, 2023

