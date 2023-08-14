Former Wisconsin TE retires from football due to medical reasons

When Wisconsin released its updated roster ahead of training camp it did not include two of the team’s top tight ends: Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach. It was a bit of a surprise, as Cundiff was the team’s No. 1 at the position last year before a gruesome injury at Ohio State ended his season.

Yesterday there was some more clarity as to why that was the case. Cundiff posted a long note on Twitter announcing his retirement from football, citing medical reasons for his decision.

“In my 15 years on the field, I have endured multiple season-ending injuries, grueling surgeries, long hospital stays, many broken bones, concussions, slipped discs, you name it,” Cundiff writes. “I have fought back time and time again, always ready to get out on the field every September. But I cannot keep up with the physical demands of the game any more.”

Here is his full statement:

Cundiff retires after playing five seasons in Madison, though only seeing the field for two of them. His play in seven combined games in 2021 and 2022 showed real promise as a do-it-all tight end in Paul Chryst’s offense. Unfortunately, as he notes, injuries derailed both years and proved to be too much for him to return again in 2023.

The departure of Cundiff and Eschenbach leaves Wisconsin’s tight end room with redshirt sophomore Jack Pugh, redshirt senior Hayden Rucci and others. Meanwhile, the wide receiver room seems to have too many good contributors to find everybody snaps.

My guess is we see a tight end-like position in Phil Longo’s offense, though not always with a traditional tight end lined up there. Expect Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator to try to find as many ways possible to get his deep and talented wide receiver room involved.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire