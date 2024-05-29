Former Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson receives average grade by PFF entering 2024 NFL season

Former Wisconsin and current Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was only No. 12 in ProFootballFocus’ recent ranking of all 32 NFL tight ends entering the 2024 season.

Ferguson finished the 2023 season with a PFF grade of 74.5, good for eighth-best at the position. PFF’s forecast has him down at No. 12, however, and ranked behind players including Chicago’s Cole Kmet, Jacksonville’s Evan Engram, Cleveland’s David Njoku and Arizona’s Trey McBride.

Related: Which Big Ten football team has the toughest 2024 schedule?

The former Badger is entering his third NFL season after the Dallas Cowboys selected him No. 129 overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The rising star put together a breakout 2023 campaign as the team’s full-time starter, recording 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ season-ending NFC Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers.

How high should Brock Bowers rank as a rookie? Ranking the Top 32 Tight Ends Ahead of the 2024 NFL Season⬇️https://t.co/AQ8HJcA1KB — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 29, 2024

Ferguson is finding NFL success after a four-year Wisconsin career that included 47 games, 145 receptions, 1,618 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns and around one million mentions of his relation to Wisconsin legend Barry Alvarez.

Here’s what PFF has to say about ranking Ferguson at No. 12 of 32 starting tight ends:

Ferguson performed well enough as a rookie in 2022 that the Cowboys were confident in his ability to play full-time in 2023. He delivered, as his 74.5 PFF grade was eighth best at the position, while his 1.49 yards per route run was 15th.

I’d bet on his role only increasing as he gains more experience and camaraderie with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. A No. 12 ranking should feel low by the time the 2024 season concludes.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire