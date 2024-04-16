Former Wisconsin starting guard transfers to Big 12 school

Former Wisconsin women’s basketball starting guard Sania Copeland announced her commitment to Kansas via Instagram on Monday.

Copeland played two seasons for the Badgers under head coach Marisa Moseley. She started in 23 of her 28 appearances during her sophomore seasonl, averaging over 30 minutes per game.

The Kansas City, Kansas native captained the team in steals on 16 separate occasions and dropped a career-high 18 points in the Badgers’ WNIT match against Illinois State on March 28. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during her sophomore campaign.

At Olathe North High School, Copeland earned 2022 first-team all-state honors and led the Eagles to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 state tournament and conference championship. She also set a program scoring record with 1,102 points.

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer Sania Copeland is headed to Kansas, per her announcement. pic.twitter.com/X8pqFvigbU — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 15, 2024

Copeland is one of three former Badgers to hit the transfer portal this spring. Forward Sacia Vanderpool and center Tessa Towers have yet to make any announcement.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire