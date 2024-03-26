Former Wisconsin starting defensive lineman commits to an SEC power

Former Wisconsin starting defensive lineman Gio Paez committed to LSU Tuesday afternoon.

The former Badger entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He played four seasons at Wisconsin after joining the program as a three-star recruit in the class of 2019. His Wisconsin career ends with just 33 total games played, 35 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Related: If Wisconsin decides to move on from Greg Gard, who could it target as its next head coach?

The 2023 season was Paez’s best as a Badger. He made six starts along the defensive line for Luke Fickell’s defense, totaling 22 tackles.

Paez joins an LSU program that defeated the Badgers 35-31 to close the 2023 season. Brian Kelly will enter his third year at the helm in 2024 looking to make a big step forward after consecutive 10-win seasons.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire