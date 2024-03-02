Former Wisconsin stars Braelon Allen and J.J. Watt looked a bit different at 17 years old

Welcome to NFL draft season, when everybody on social media reacts to precise measurement and weightlifting numbers for each of the draft’s top prospects.

Wisconsin football fans should not be surprised that running back Braelon Allen will be the subject of many of these conversations. The former Badger’s stature was a focus when he was coming out of high school, let alone now that he’s an NFL prospect.

The 33rd Team on X started the conversation this week when it posted a picture of Allen in the weight room. The former Badger had to set the record straight, however, as the picture was from when he was 17 and entering college.

17 in this pic. https://t.co/4tiutRBGLz — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) February 29, 2024

This prompted Wisconsin legend J.J. Watt to join the conversation, posting what he looked like at 17 before entering college.

We know what Watt’s physical stature developed into during his time at Wisconsin and in the NFL. This picture weirdly puts that all into perspective.

